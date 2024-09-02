Get moving! Dubai Fitness Challenge returns with exciting activities

Tag your running buddies—Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is back!

This month-long event kicks off on October 26 (Sat) and runs until November 24 (Sun), 2024, challenging all participants to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 days and embrace a healthier lifestyle. Ka-TFT, are you up for it?

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, DFC aims to make fitness a priority for everyone. Since its start in 2017, DFC has inspired millions, with over 2.4 million participants in 2023 alone. Expect city-wide events, free workouts, tournaments, and endless opportunities to get moving!

Find your 30-day fitness challenge

If you’re new to exercising, no worries! DFC offers a wide range of activities for everyone. From the Dubai Women’s Run (Nov 3) and Dubai Ride (Nov 10) to Dubai Run (Nov 24), plus exciting new events like Dubai South Run and Dubai Stand-Up Paddle—there’s something for everyone!

Plus, you can join various fitness classes in the city, including HIIT, Zumba, Calisthenics, weightlifting, and more.