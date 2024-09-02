Consul General Angeles leads Consulate’s ATN Team in assisting Filipinos on first day of the UAE amnesty program

On the inaugural day of the UAE Amnesty Program, Philippine Consul General Marford M. Angeles, together with the Consulate’s Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) Team headed by Vice Consul Aleah Gica, actively extended their support to the first batch of Filipino nationals seeking to legalize their status in the UAE.

The Consul General personally visited the Al Aweer Immigration facility, where he met with high-ranking officials from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai namely, H.E. Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Rashid Al Marri, Director General, and H.E. Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General, marking the commencement of the amnesty program.

At Al Aweer Immigration, the ATN Team provided assistance to several Filipino clients by addressing their inquiries concerning lost passports and procedures for obtaining travel documents, steps for securing exit passes for those intending to return to the Philippines, and guidance for individuals with job offers in the UAE.

In parallel, the team at the Consulate managed a high volume of inquiries from Filipinos seeking clarification on the amnesty process, retrieving and releasing surrendered passports from Immigration Authorities, and providing guidance on requirements for various consular services.

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai commends the proactive efforts of Filipinos in legalizing their status in the UAE by availing themselves of the amnesty program at the earliest opportunity.

The Consulate encourages all concerned Filipinos to take full advantage of this generous program by the UAE Government as early as possible, to ensure compliance with UAE regulations and to secure their legal status within the country.