Abu Dhabi, Dubai launch unified parking permit system for People of Determination

The Ministry of Community Development has launched a unified electronic linkage system for approving parking permits for People of Determination between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

With this digital system, people of determination may now use the parking spaces designated for them in both cities without the need to display paper permits.

This project aims to improve the mobility and quality of life for People of Determination by allowing them easier access to public facilities across both emirates.

The system is for people with valid cards proving they belong to the People of Determination category; or parking permits, whether paper or electronic, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It also allows People of Determination from other emirates with valid permits to benefit from the parking spaces in Abu Dhabi.

The electronic linkage creates a unified database for parking permits for People of Determination between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, improving coordination among relevant entities and leading to more effective and efficient services.

This initiative is in coordination with Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and in collaboration with the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, Integrated Transport Center, Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Government Empowerment Department – Abu Dhabi, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and Parking.