Pope Francis set to take longest trip to Asia, Oceania this September

Tomorrow, September 2, Pope Francis is set to begin not only his first trip of the year abroad, but also the longest journey of his papacy, embarking on a four-nation visit to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore despite concerns about his current health.

The 87-year-old pontiff will be traveling to these countries from September 2 to 13.

“The 45th trip of his pontificate is expected to focus heavily on inter-religious dialogue, ethnic harmony, care for creation, concern for immigrants and gratitude for the work of missionaries and the church’s contribution to education and health care,” reported the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in an article.

Pope Francis’ last international trip was in France in September 2023. He was supposed to speak at the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai in November but cancelled due to lung inflammation.

Upon arriving in Indonesia, he will have the afternoon off to aid in his recovery after the long journey. He will then resume most of his planned schedule the following day.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis has recently been experiencing intermittent bouts of cold, bronchitis, and influenza. He also has a knee ailment, which requires him to use a wheelchair or cane to move around.