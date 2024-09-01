Caloocan voters agree to divide most populated barangay into 6

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced that Caloocan City’s Barangay 176, commonly known as Barangay Bagong Silang, will be divided into six independent villages after its 22,854 residents voted “yes” to the division.

The new barangays will be named Barangay 176-A, Barangay 176-B, Barangay 176-C, Barangay 176-D, Barangay 176-E, and Barangay 176-F.

According to the certificate of canvass of votes shared by Comelec chair George Garcia, only 2,584 voted “no” during the plebiscite conducted yesterday, August 31.

The plebiscite was carried out pursuant to Republic Act 11993, which was approved on April 3 of this year.

With over 261,000 residents, Barangay Bagong Silang was considered the most populated barangay in the Philippines.