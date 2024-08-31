Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos institutionalizes eTravel system for international passengers, crew members

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report31 mins ago

File photo

President Bongbong Marcos has signed Administrative Order 24, streamlining the government’s one-stop electronic travel declaration system in a bid to efficiently conduct border control and health surveillance.

“The eTravel (Electronic Travel Information) system is hereby institutionalized as the government’s one-stop electronic travel declaration system for all international inbound and outbound passengers and crew members,” the three-page AO stated.

The new order will  take effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette, or in a newspaper of general circulation.

The eTravel “shall be used by the government to efficiently conduct border control, health surveillance, tourism statistics analysis, and other travel related procedures.”

A Technical Working Group (TWG) on eTravel System will also be created to “study and adopt measures, as maybe necessary, that will further improve the system, including its usage, management, and operation, subject to existing laws, rules and regulations”.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) will co-chair the TWG.

Marcos ordered all relevant departments, agencies, bureaus, offices and instrumentalities to provide full support to, and cooperation with the TWG to ensure effective implementation of the order.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report31 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 52

Richard Gomez slams writers over viral traffic remark

7 mins ago
Ybeth Photo 51

UAE launches ‘Early Warning System for All’ digital platform to monitor weather conditions, natural disasters

2 hours ago
Cassandra Li Ong

Cassandra Li Ong denies being friends with Alice Guo

3 hours ago
Ber months

BER MONTHS NA! READY KA NA BA PARA SA PASKONG PINOY?

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button