Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Duterte-Duterte? Panelo urges Rodrigo Duterte to run for VP in 2028

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago

Former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo floated the idea of former President Rodrigo Duterte running for vice president in tandem with his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte in the 2028 elections.

Panelo said in a press conference that he is among those who are pushing for a Duterte-Duterte tandem in 2028.

“Mr. President, ang advice ko sa iyo tumakbo ka munang mayor. Kailangan mo ang Davao… Tumakbo kang mayor, then sa 2028 tumakbo kang vice president ng anak mo,” said Panelo in a report on ABS-CBN News.

“Pag Duterte-Duterte, sigurado ‘yan, babalik sa inyo lahat ng bumaliktad sa inyo kasi napakalakas ninyo,” he added.

Panelo said that the former president did not commit to anything.

“Sabi niya (Duterte), ‘Sige. Ituloy mo ‘yang advocacy mo na Duterte-Duterte. Tingnan natin,'” Panelo added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Parokya ni edgar

Parokya ni Edgar set to chill and jam with UAE fans in epic concert

9 mins ago
Ybeth Photo 54

Muslim-dedicated beach to open in Boracay on Sept. 10

2 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 52

Richard Gomez slams writers over viral traffic remark

5 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 53

Marcos institutionalizes eTravel system for international passengers, crew members

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button