Duterte-Duterte? Panelo urges Rodrigo Duterte to run for VP in 2028

Former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo floated the idea of former President Rodrigo Duterte running for vice president in tandem with his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte in the 2028 elections.

Panelo said in a press conference that he is among those who are pushing for a Duterte-Duterte tandem in 2028.

“Mr. President, ang advice ko sa iyo tumakbo ka munang mayor. Kailangan mo ang Davao… Tumakbo kang mayor, then sa 2028 tumakbo kang vice president ng anak mo,” said Panelo in a report on ABS-CBN News.

“Pag Duterte-Duterte, sigurado ‘yan, babalik sa inyo lahat ng bumaliktad sa inyo kasi napakalakas ninyo,” he added.

Panelo said that the former president did not commit to anything.

“Sabi niya (Duterte), ‘Sige. Ituloy mo ‘yang advocacy mo na Duterte-Duterte. Tingnan natin,'” Panelo added.