PH gov’t seizes over PHP 50B worth of smuggled goods from Jan to Aug

Customs authorities have confiscated over PHP 50 billion worth of smuggled goods from January to August 2024.

According to Bureau of Customs (BOC) Assistant Commissioner and spokesperson Vincent Philip Maronilla, the smuggled goods include PHP 1 billion worth of tobacco and vape products, many of which come from China. Other smuggled goods that they seized were motor parts.

Maronilla said that vape products must have permits from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) before they can be registered with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the BOC. Motor parts should also be compliant with the Philippine’s requirements under its product standards.

“They take advantage of these shorelines to bring in illegal items such as vape, those illegal motor parts, and even some agricultural products,” Maronilla said.

“There are parts that needs permit coming from the Philippine Bureau of Standards, that’s with the DTI, at iyong iba naman, let’s say if it’s an engine already, minsan ho kailangan mag-secure ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources permit para tingnan po iyong emission ng engine na iki-create nito,” he added.

Currently, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) is collaborating closely with the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard to strengthen anti-smuggling efforts in the open seas.

In addition, the BOC is enhancing its operations to prevent the entry of illegal items into the country by partnering with other government agencies.