Hundreds of Filipino students graduate, receive awards from a British university in the UAE

More than 200 students, 60 percent of whom are Filipinos, graduated from the Bath Spa University in Ras Al Khaimah (BSU RAK) during its 6th graduation ceremony in Dubai on August 25, 2024.

Filipino graduates finished their undergraduate programs in Business Management, Creative Computing, and Psychology, as well as Master’s programs in Creative Computing and Business Management. Several students who were gold medalists and award recipients benefited from the scholarships and grants offered by the university.

Yzabel Bency Salibio, 24, a graduate of Business Management major in Accounting and a gold medalist in academic excellence, shared how fulfilled she is with this achievement as she witnessed how her parents worked hard to let her study abroad. Moving forward, Salibio also hopes to start her career in the UAE.

“As a fresh graduate, I believe UAE is the center point of great opportunities. I cannot wait to put my learnings into practice and hopefully make my parents and fellow Filipinos proud,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ronald Onelia, a proud father to Rei Nald Onelia, a graduate of BS in Creative Computing, expressed his joy after witnessing his son graduate with distinction.

“I feel so blessed and fortunate, kasi hindi lahat ng OFW, nagiging successful, and aside from nakapag-stay kami dito (sa UAE), napa-graduate namin ang anak namin. So proud kami dahil hindi namin ini-expect na dito namin sya mapagtapos at naging maganda pa yung performance niya,” Ronald said.

Rei Nald was also a gold medalist for academic excellence, internship awardee, and a student ambassador.

The degrees were conferred by Professor Sue Rigby, Vice-Chancellor of Bath Spa University, UK; Dr. Raja Sajjad Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Bath Spa University Ras Al Khaimah; and Dr. Nino Miranda Decenorio, Senior Vice-President.

The ceremony was attended by over a thousand guests from various nationalities including the proud Filipino students and their parents. Also present during the event are some community leaders and industry partners of the university.

In his speech, Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates, acknowledged the hard work and talents of the graduates.

“Today is a significant milestone for you, your journey has been marked by resilience, dedication, and intellect, often at a cost of significant sacrifices. We deeply acknowledge and appreciate the efforts you have put in reaching this point. Remember that your effort has not gone unnoticed. As ambassadors of change and progress, you have the power to embraced opportunities that come with our globalized society, and your talents need to be used to bridge gaps and build connections,” Angeles said.

The ceremony also included the awarding of industry partners, most of whom are represented by Filipinos, belonging to the business community in the UAE.

Mr. Melvin Raneses, Corporate Affairs Manager, expressed his thanks to the industry partners underscoring their contribution to the university.

“Our corporate partners incessantly provide our students various opportunities such as internships, career placements, community engagements, seminars, and workshops. Our collaborations with them bridge the gap between academia and the real world. Their contributions are vital to our students’ professional development,” Raneses said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Niño Miranda Decenorio invited all the overseas Filipino students in the UAE to nurture their studies and develop their skills through the scholarship programme offered by the university.

“Our advocacy is to extend our all-out support to financially challenged yet deserving Filipino students, not just in the UAE, but around the world if possible. We are empowered to provide them with full access to our diverse range of scholarships and grants, inspiring them to achieve their educational dreams and build a brighter future,” he added.

Bath Spa University, a British public state university in the city of Bath, is renowned for over 170 years as a beacon of Creativity, Culture, and Enterprise. The university has attracted international students from all around the globe including Filipinos. The institution’s timeless reputation as a university of choice has resonated far beyond the borders of the UK, making it a premiere destination most especially for Filipinos seeking a world-class education, especially in the Middle East.