Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Gov’t files money laundering charges vs. Alice Guo, POGO executives

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago

Government agencies announced plans to file money laundering charges against former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, Cassandra Ong, and several POGO firm incorporators.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) are jointly pursuing the case, which includes 35 respondents.

A recent investigation revealed that Guo, along with the incorporators of Hongsheng Gaming Technology, Baofu Land Development Inc., and Zun Yuan Technology Inc., allegedly participated in the transfer of funds from questionable sources.

The probe, covering the years 2019 to 2024, examined billions of pesos worth of transactions linked to Guo’s bank accounts and assets.

It also scrutinized the finances of her family members, various POGO companies, and suspected shell corporations connected to these entities.

The NBI noted a connection between Guo’s bank accounts and shell companies suspected of covering utility expenses for POGO operations.

These transactions reportedly occurred after Guo claimed to have divested from her POGO interests.

Guo has been in hiding since accusations surfaced that she is a Chinese national who facilitated POGO operations in Bamban, Tarlac.

She was not present during the recent arrests of Cassandra Ong and Shiela Guo—previously reported as her sister—in Indonesia.

Despite the mounting allegations, Guo’s lawyer denied misleading authorities about her client’s whereabouts, stating, “I trusted her.”

In a related development, Cassandra Ong distanced herself from Guo, stating that she is neither a business partner nor a friend of the former mayor.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Joshlia 2

Charo Santos praises Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto for sucess of “Un/Happy For You”

9 seconds ago
Abu Dhabi voters reg 2021 4

PH Embassy reminds Filipinos in UAE to register for overseas voting as deadline nears

2 hours ago
iStock 1361804675

Born on Sept 9, 2009? You might receive sponsorship from RTA!

2 hours ago
Jhong Hilario

Jhong Hilario earns master’s degree in Public Administration with highest merit

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button