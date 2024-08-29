New bill seeks to create registry to protect OFWs

KABAYAN Party-list Representative Ron Salo has introduced House Bill 10821, or the “OFWs Registry Act,” to improve the overseas employment process and provide greater protection for Filipino workers looking to work abroad.

“The OFW Registry Bill is a crucial step to ensure that only competent and well-prepared individuals are deployed, fully aware of the challenges they might face,” Salo said.

The bill would establish an official registry requiring all valid job orders to be posted, ensuring transparency and verifying job offers to protect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from scams and fraudulent recruiters.

“This registry will give our workers a reliable source of information and reduce the risks of exploitation,” Salo explained.

Under the proposed legislation, recruitment outside the OFW Registry—or without the exemption of the Department of Migrant Workers—will be classified as illegal.

The bill also aims to end the deployment of unqualified or unprepared workers. Recruitment agencies will be required to focus on candidates listed in the registry, who have been assessed and deemed ready for employment abroad.

“With this bill, recruitment agencies can now focus on properly vetted workers, minimizing risks and employment-related problems,” Salo added.

He believes the new registry will promote greater transparency, accountability, and protection for Filipino migrant workers.