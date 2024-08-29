May palengke ba sa UAE? Here’s where to find local fish markets

In the UAE, fresh seafood and produce like fruits and veggies are usually thought to be only found in supermarkets and convenience stores, unlike in the Philippines where they’re commonly found in wet markets.

You might be wondering, “May palengke ba sa UAE?” The good news is—there are places in the UAE where you can enjoy a similar vibe.

If you’re missing that classic “palengke” atmosphere or looking to grab the freshest produce and seafood, be sure to explore these local markets.

Dubai Waterfront Fish Market

The Waterfront Market in Dubai is a shopping destination that combines the charm of traditional souqs with modern amenities, preserving the legacy of the old Deira Fish Market with its state-of-the-art facility.

Located in Deira Corniche, it offers a wide selection of fresh seafood at great prices. With over 500 fresh fish stalls, it’s one of the top destinations to try both exotic and local delicacies. If you want to enjoy your purchase right away, simply head to one of the nearby eateries, where they’ll gladly cook your fresh seafood for you.

Aside from this, you can also buy meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, and dry goods and spices. You can visit any time of the day as it’s open for 24 hours.

The market spans 120,000 square meters, with advanced cooling, ventilation, and odor control systems. Aside from fresh food, it also offers retail shops and cultural events, attracting over 800,000 visitors each month.

Mina Zayed Fish Market

If you’re in Abu Dhabi, then you might want to visit the Mina Zayed Fish Market, one of the largest markets for fresh fish, fruits, and vegetables in the city.

Located at the Mina Zayed Port area of Al Mina, where the oldest fish market in UAE stood since 1970, it was given a new face in 2022 after the area’s redevelopment to provide a unique shopping experience for its customers and the best facilities to shop owners.

The fish market features over 100 stalls offering fresh fish and more than 40 cleaning stations, alongside several restaurants. You can choose from the wide variety of fresh fish, have it cleaned for home cooking, or savor it at one of the on-site dining options.

Also available in the market are dried fish, a supermarket, and fruits and vegetable stores.

Jumeirah Fish Market

The Jumeirah Fish Market, also known as Souq Al Bahar for Fish, is offering a much-needed local seafood option with over 40 stalls and 50 types of seafood.

Situated near the Umm Suqeim fishing harbor, this market offers a clean and organized shopping experience. It features a dedicated cutting area to maintain cleanliness and minimize strong odors.

The market is ideal for picking up fresh seafood daily, especially in the early morning, and features a range of local and international seafood.

Just a tip: Make sure to shop early to get the freshest catch of the day!

Do you know of other great fish markets in the UAE? Share them in the comment section!