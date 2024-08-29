Gerald Anderson says he has no plans to enter politics

Actor Gerald Anderson, who has been receiving praise for his efforts during the recent typhoon, clarified that he has no plans to enter politics.

In a media interview on Wednesday for his upcoming series “Nobody,” Anderson shared that he believes he can already help people through his platform as a celebrity.

“Nakakatulong naman tayo and I’m so blessed. I’m so blessed na nandito kayo. Nineteen years na rin ako sa industriya grabe ang tulong ng media sa akin, for my shows, for my projects. Okay na ako sa ganito because I still have the opportunity para makatulong sa iba,” Anderson said.

“Isa sa mga motivation ko is to work harder to maintain or to keep my celebrity status kasi ang laking tulong niya talaga and as much as possible ginagamit ko ng tama,” he added.

Last month, Anderson made headlines for helping victims of Typhoon Carina in Quezon City. As a Philippine Army reservist, he was seen assisting volunteers in rescuing residents stranded by floods.

When asked why he isn’t interested in politics, Anderson replied: “Aaminin ko may mga kaibigan din akong politiko, may mga nakakausap din ako sa iba’t ibang projects na ginagawa ko, ‘yung power talaga is there. Kung gusto mo talaga tumulong, nandoon ‘yung power, nandoon ‘yung opportunities. Ang swerte ko lang dahil sa pagiging celebrity ko ay nandoon din ‘yung power, nandoon ‘yung influence at ginagamit ko lang sa tama.”

“Kung hindi ako artista sa tingin mo magte-trending ‘yung ginawa ko, hindi, di ba? Nagkataon artista ako, na-picturan, na-videohan, but that also inspires so many other people. Ganoon lang yung tinitingnan ko na influence ko,” he added.

Anderson emphasized that he wants to inspire others to help in any way they can. He also mentioned that his new project, “Nobody,” will highlight the stories of real-life heroes.