VP Duterte claims lawmaker has impeachment talk recording

Camille Quirino7 mins ago

Vice President Sara Duterte revealed that a House of Representatives member possesses a recording of lawmakers discussing a potential impeachment complaint against her.

During the House Committee on Appropriations hearing on the proposed 2025 budget for the Office of the Vice President (OVP), Duterte mentioned that she had the recording but chose not to release it.

“Which then brings us to the matter of impeachment. As a friend, I will not violate the confidence of a few members of the House of Representatives who have either recorded conversations or participated in shared conversations regarding impeachment proceedings against me,” she stated.

Duterte added that discussions about her possible impeachment have been ongoing for months, referencing a Philippine Daily Inquirer report that quoted a lawmaker on the matter.

“This is nothing new,” she said. “Talks of impeachment have been going on for several months now. In fact, a member of the Lower House has publicly declared in an interview where she was quoted by the Philippine Daily Inquirer saying that: ‘In light of the possible numerous violations of the OVP on the use of the P125 million confidential fund, which is not in the 2022 General Appropriations Act, we are not discounting the fact that it may file an impeachment case against the Vice President.'”

Duterte continued, “Surprisingly, despite the absence of proof as to any wrongdoing, she has already revealed the grounds for impeachment when she was also quoted saying: ‘Especially on the misuse of public funds and technical malversation and violating the 1987 Constitution.’”

While Duterte did not identify the lawmaker, the quotes were from an August 26, 2023, Inquirer article where ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro expressed they are considering an impeachment complaint against the Vice President.

