Lawmaker calls VP Duterte ‘arrogant’ after hearing budget behavior

Manila Representative Bienvenido Abante called out the behavior of Vice President Sara Duterte for her attitude toward lawmakers during the proposed 2025 budget of the Office of the Vice President.

“She’s quite arrogant. And the only thing that she must do is answer the questions concerning the budget,” said Abante in an interview with NewsWatch Plus.

Abante insists that as lawmakers they have the right to scrutinize the proposed budget for 2025.

“Huwag niyong, para bang ako sa aking pag-aakala, parang kanyang pinaal yung Vice President siya kung respond lang kami. Sino ba kami? Kaya tinanong ko siya, mayroon ba kami authority? I-scrutinize ang budget ng bawat agency. And she refused to answer. Ano pong ibig sabihin niya,” Abante said.

The lawmaker added he felt insulted by the way Duterte gave a templated answer for hours.

“Well, personally, talagang nakaka-offend. Sabatkat sa akin, insulto eh. I felt insulted,” said Abante.

“Karapatan niya yun eh. Karapatan nyo ng bawat congressman magtanong. Karapatan niya. Hindi niyang sagutin ng piretsyo. Yun ang kanyang dapat na gawin. Pero umiiwas siya. Kaya, syempre, mga congressman natin were insisting about that. Iniiwasan eh. Hindi dapat iwasan,” he added.

Abante said he is open to proposing major cuts in the proposed OVP budget.

“Well, what changed was hindi kami nagbago. Ako hindi ako nagbago. Siya nagbago. Siya nagbago. Bakit for hours upon hours of briefing, pare-pareho ang sagot niya. He was the one to change. We did not. Ako, I will always be asking about the budget that she has. Let the others, for example, question the confidential funds. Ako hindi na yung confidential funds eh. Ang pag-uusapan natin yung budget,” said Abante.