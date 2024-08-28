DILG urges Quiboloy to surrender

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos urged Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy to come out of hiding amid an ongoing search for the fugitive preacher at his headquarters in Davao City.

“If he truly has nothing to hide, he should face the charges and not be afraid,” Abalos said. “Let’s put an end to this; face the court, Pastor Quiboloy.”

In April, a Pasig City court issued a warrant for Quiboloy’s arrest on charges of qualified human trafficking. An additional arrest warrant for child and sexual abuse was also issued by the Davao City Regional Trial Court. Since then, Quiboloy has remained in hiding.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) first attempted to serve a warrant to Quiboloy on June 10 at the KOJC compound in Davao City. A second attempt was made last Saturday.

Search operations within the KOJC compound are ongoing, with authorities suspecting that Quiboloy and his co-accused may be hiding in an underground bunker on the property.

Abalos emphasized the importance of Quiboloy facing the charges in court.

“Now it’s time to tell the people your version of what really happened and let the Philippine legal system take its course,” he added.