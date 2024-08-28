Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

Carlos Yulo answers questions on whether he is interested in entering showbiz

8 mins ago

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo revealed that he is yet to get used to being in the spotlight after his historic Olympic win at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Nakaka-overwhelm po yung pag welcome niyo sa akin. Maraming maraming salamat po. Thank you po sa pag pu-puyat niyo para mapanood yung competition ko, at pinag dasal niyo kami,” said Yulo.

Yulo said that he is happy that gymnastics is now being highlighted in the Philippines.

“After nung games, ‘di ko po expected na ganito kalaki yung impact po na makaka-apekto sa Pilipinas. Pero sobrang honored and bless po talaga ako,” he said.

“Sobrang saya ko po kasi gusto ko po talagang lumawak yung gymnastics sa Pilipinas at makilala yung Pilipinas sa larawan ng gymnastics sa international kaya sobrang saya ko po talaga nung maraming mga bata na ang gustong sumali at sumubok sa gymnastics,” he added.

Yulo said he is also open to training future Filipino gymnasts.

“Sa mga batang gusto sumubok po, bukas naman po yung Gymnastics Association of the Philippines. Simulan na nating mag try out nayon,” he said, while also sharing his long-term goals for the children in the future.

“Gusto ko po balang araw mag turo ng mga kabataan. Sa future po, gagawin ko po yun. Right now, atleta pa po ako. Gusto ko pa pong i-maximize yung years na pwedeng makapag laro po ako,” he added.

Yulo also met Kapamilya actor Coco Martin during his meeting there. He was also asked if there is a possibility of him entering show business.

“Athlete po ako, magkaibang mundo po sila eh, so [pagiging] athlete lang po talaga ang pipiliin ko,” he insisted.

