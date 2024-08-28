Active mpox cases in Philippines rise to five

The Department of Health (DOH) has reported two new cases of mpox, bringing the total number of active cases in the Philippines to five.

The new cases were detected in Metro Manila and the CaLabarzon region, both involving the milder MPXV Clade II, which aligns with earlier findings of local transmission.

The total number of confirmed mpox cases in the country now stands at 14 since the first detection in July 2022. Nine patients have since recovered, while the five current cases are still undergoing monitoring and treatment.

Health authorities are currently investigating the specifics of potential transmission through close, skin-to-skin contact.

One of the new cases, a 26-year-old woman from Metro Manila, began showing symptoms on August 20, 2024, starting with rashes on her face and back, accompanied by a fever. She sought medical attention at an outpatient clinic and was advised to undergo home isolation.

By August 23, she reported additional symptoms, including rashes in her pubic area, arms, and trunk, as well as a sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

Health authorities have confirmed that she tested positive for MPXV Clade II. Two close contacts have been identified and notified, and they currently show no symptoms. The patient is recovering at home under close monitoring by local health authorities.

The second new case is a 12-year-old boy from the CaLabarzon region, who began experiencing symptoms on August 10, 2024. His symptoms included a fever, rashes on various parts of his body, a cough, and swollen lymph nodes.

A skin sample collected on August 23 tested positive for MPXV Clade II. He is also recovering at home and is being closely monitored by health officials. Both patients reported no recent travel history.

Local government units in the areas where the cases were detected have been informed and are authorized to release additional information and take appropriate response actions.

Secretary of Health Teodoro J. Herbosa emphasized that the heightened surveillance has increased awareness and allowed health authorities to detect more cases of the milder MPXV Clade II. “The situation strengthens our health system—we can find, test, and treat mpox effectively. We will be ready should Clade Ib reach our shores,” Herbosa said.