UAE sees rise in businesswomen, representing 18% of all entrepreneurs in the country

Kristine Erika Agustin

The number of businesswomen in the UAE has steadily increased over the years, showing their impact on the economy and making the country a leading place for women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship.

According to a report by the Emirates Businesswomen Council, the share of women in the workforce increased to 34.6 percent in 2024, up from 32.5 percent in 2023.

The report revealed that businesswomen account for 18 percent of all entrepreneurs in the UAE, with 77.6 percent of women-owned businesses led by individuals under 40 years old.

Of this number, 48.8 percent hold executive-director positions, while 61.4 percent run their own businesses.

In addition, Emirati businesswomen have registered over 2,000 new businesses in the first half of the year, accounting for about 22 percent of all new businesses in the UAE.

The report also showed that businesswomen are excelling in innovative projects focused on renewable energy and sustainability.

