BI, DMW integrate systems for faster OFW departure clearances

The processing of departure clearances for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) is set to become more efficient, as the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) have recently streamlined their systems, thereby benefiting OFWs by reducing wait times and enhancing overall service quality.

In a statement released by BI, it said the integration of the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) system into the bureau’s system will now allow both the BI and the DMW to have “real-time data-sharing capabilities, significantly speeding up the immigration clearance process.”

The OEC, also known as the OFW Pass, functions as an exit clearance and verifies employment abroad for Filipinos.

“The integration of the OEC into our system represents a significant improvement in BI’s modernization efforts. This update will facilitate quicker processing times for OFWs, ensuring that they receive their immigration clearances promptly and efficiently. By enabling real-time data sharing with the DMW, we also aim to ensure a more streamlined process,” BI Commissioner Norman G. Tansingco said, adding that this development jump-starts the concept of “green lane” for OFWs.

This integrated system will enable authorities to immediate verify the OEC details of an OFW. If there are no irregularities, the departing OFW will receive their immigration clearance without delay.

Moreover, Tansingco said the DMW has committed to maintain its personnel stationed at the airports, who will attend to the concerns of OFWs.

“This partnership between the BI and the DMW is aimed at providing a seamless experience for our modern-day heroes. They can expect more improvements to come, targeting OFWs to provide better experience,” he said.