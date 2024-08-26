UAE residents can now transfer money instantly to the Philippines with Careem Pay

Looking for an easy and affordable way to transfer money to the Philippines from the UAE? We have great news for you!

Careem Pay, the digital wallet and fintech platform within the Careem everything app, has expanded its international remittance service to include near-instant money transfers to the Philippines.

UAE residents, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), can now transfer up to AED 45,000 per transaction and AED 135,000 per month to bank accounts in the Philippines, with transfers typically completed in a matter of minutes.

And with Careem Pay’s new referral program, existing remittance users can earn up to AED 2,000 by sharing a referral link with their network. For every successful referral – where the referred customer completes their first transaction with Careem Pay using a referral link – existing users will receive AED 40 credited directly to their Careem Pay wallet. Users can send up to 50 different referrals, totaling AED 2,000 in rewards.

Aside from near-instant transfers, Careem Pay also offers competitive exchange rates that are 50% cheaper than banks. Customers receive the exact amount displayed on the app, with all fees (including those charged by Philippine banks) already deducted. They can also enjoy zero fees on their first three transfers.

The service is also available for transfers to India, Pakistan, and the UK, and was designed to provide all expat communities in the UAE with an easy and cost-effective way to send money to their families abroad.

“Remittances are a lifeline for millions of families across our region. It’s essential that all expat communities have access to a simple and affordable way to send money back home, be it to support their families or for personal investments. Careem Pay’s purpose is to simplify financial services and improve financial inclusion across the region, and we’re thrilled to extend this critical service to another significant segment of the UAE population.” Mohammad El Saadi, VP of Careem Pay, said.

To initiate a transfer to the Philippines, simply open or download the Careem app and select ‘Send money’ on the Careem Pay home screen. Transactions are completed in minutes using the recipient’s bank account number, sort code, or IBAN.