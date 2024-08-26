Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

‘He is God-centered’: Regine Velasquez denies split rumors with husband Ogie Alcasid

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino49 mins ago

Courtesy: Ogie Alcasid

Asia’s songbird Regine Velasquez denied the rumors that she and her husband Ogie Alcasid are parting ways, explaining that her husband is God-centered.

During Alcasid’s pre-birthday celebration on the noontime show “It’s Showtime” where he delivered his timeless songs like “Nandito Ako,” “Kung Mawawala Ka,” and “Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang,” Velasquez dispelled the allegations as she gave her birthday message to her husband.

“Gusto ko lang semplangin ‘yung nagsasabi na naghiwalay kami,” said Velasquez.

“Maghintay ka diyan ah! Maghintay ka! Kasi alam niyo, mga kaibigan, marriage is difficult. Marriage is already difficult the way it is,” she said. “Pero ‘yung mga tao na who’s trying to make it even more difficult for us, hindi ‘yun maganda. Hindi kami maghihiwalay ever because we love each other.”

The Filipina singer admitted that their marriage is “not perfect,” but she has been blessed with a God-centered husband. “Our marriage is not perfect. But for me, it is. It’s not perfect, siyempre may mga issue, pero gusto ko lang sabihin na napakabait ng asawa ko. Alam mo kung paano ko alam—he is God-centered,” Velasquez shared.

“Ang focus niya ay kay God. Marami siyang ginagawa pero ang focus niya ay kay God pa rin. Hence, ako yung nagbebenefit dun,” she said. “Dahil mahal niya ang Panginoon, mabait at mabuti siyang asawa at tatay sa aming mga anak,” she added.

In 2022, Alcasid also dispelled split rumors with his wife on Twitter. “For the record, wifey and I are so much in love and there has not been a day where that love [we] have for each other has diminished,” the singer-songwriter said.

In a Threads post, Alcasid wrote that someone sent him a link to a Facebook post that said he was splitting up with his wife Velasquez. “It is so sad that the owner would spread rumors about our marriage that is so sacred to both me and my wife and fabricate stories about our supposed separation,” Alcasid wrote.

He then asked his followers to help report the post.

Velasquez also had the same message for all their audiences. “Please, kung meron kayong makitang mga write-ups, wag niyong paniwalaan. Makikita niyo naman kami sa aming social media. We are very close. He’s my best friend,” she said.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino49 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 37

Dubai Metro to mark 15th year anniversary: Here’s what to expect

46 seconds ago
Careem App Pay

UAE residents can now transfer money instantly to the Philippines with Careem Pay

2 hours ago
DSWD speaks out on charges vs Apollo Quiboloy

DSWD issues statement on allegations vs Apollo Quiboloy

2 hours ago
Rondell Julian Manalo and James Guion

An oasis of opportunities: Pinoys fulfill dreams in the UAE

17 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button