‘He is God-centered’: Regine Velasquez denies split rumors with husband Ogie Alcasid

Asia’s songbird Regine Velasquez denied the rumors that she and her husband Ogie Alcasid are parting ways, explaining that her husband is God-centered.

During Alcasid’s pre-birthday celebration on the noontime show “It’s Showtime” where he delivered his timeless songs like “Nandito Ako,” “Kung Mawawala Ka,” and “Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang,” Velasquez dispelled the allegations as she gave her birthday message to her husband.

“Gusto ko lang semplangin ‘yung nagsasabi na naghiwalay kami,” said Velasquez.

“Maghintay ka diyan ah! Maghintay ka! Kasi alam niyo, mga kaibigan, marriage is difficult. Marriage is already difficult the way it is,” she said. “Pero ‘yung mga tao na who’s trying to make it even more difficult for us, hindi ‘yun maganda. Hindi kami maghihiwalay ever because we love each other.”

The Filipina singer admitted that their marriage is “not perfect,” but she has been blessed with a God-centered husband. “Our marriage is not perfect. But for me, it is. It’s not perfect, siyempre may mga issue, pero gusto ko lang sabihin na napakabait ng asawa ko. Alam mo kung paano ko alam—he is God-centered,” Velasquez shared.

“Ang focus niya ay kay God. Marami siyang ginagawa pero ang focus niya ay kay God pa rin. Hence, ako yung nagbebenefit dun,” she said. “Dahil mahal niya ang Panginoon, mabait at mabuti siyang asawa at tatay sa aming mga anak,” she added.

In 2022, Alcasid also dispelled split rumors with his wife on Twitter. “For the record, wifey and I are so much in love and there has not been a day where that love [we] have for each other has diminished,” the singer-songwriter said.

In a Threads post, Alcasid wrote that someone sent him a link to a Facebook post that said he was splitting up with his wife Velasquez. “It is so sad that the owner would spread rumors about our marriage that is so sacred to both me and my wife and fabricate stories about our supposed separation,” Alcasid wrote.

He then asked his followers to help report the post.

Velasquez also had the same message for all their audiences. “Please, kung meron kayong makitang mga write-ups, wag niyong paniwalaan. Makikita niyo naman kami sa aming social media. We are very close. He’s my best friend,” she said.