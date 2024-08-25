Newly licensed Filipino architects in the UAE take oath

Eleven newly licensed Filipino architects based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) officially took their oath on Saturday, August 24, in Abu Dhabi.

Professional Regulatory Board of Architecture Chair Ar. Robert Sac, FUAP, who led the oath-taking, congratulated the passers of the 2024 Special Professional Licensure Examination for Architects, urging them to have the passion to excel.

“Your oath-taking today as professionals, as new architects of our land and of the world, dahil kayo’y nandito, iba yung inyong ginagalawan—it’s the reward of your determination and persistence,” Sac said.

Sac emphasized that while many Filipino architects work abroad, opportunities also exist in the Philippines where they can excel and serve fellow Filipinos.

Meanwhile, Vice Consul Regatta Marie Antonio-Escutin lauded the efforts of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) for elevating the licensure examinations for various professions of Filipinos, both in the Philippines and abroad, especially in Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE.

“We are extremely fortunate to be in a country such as the UAE that embraces diversity and tolerance with 200 nationalities living and working together. More importantly, we are grateful that a country such as this allows professionals in the Philippines to enjoy similar benefits in the practice of their professions here,” Escutin said.

United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) – Abu Dhabi Chapter President Jonathan Gregorio also reminded Filipino architects to continue designing environments that “inspire, elevate, and serve the greater good.”

“As you step into your roles as Registered and Licensed Architect, we carry with you the responsibility to shape, and shape the spaces and places where people live, work, and connect. Your design will impact communities, influence lifestyle, and contribute to the cultural and environmental fabric of the world,” Gregorio said.

The Oath Taking and Induction Ceremony was organized by the UAP-Abu Dhabi Chapter at The Abu Dhabi Edition in Al Bateen.