MoHRE rolls out guide on reporting absconding worker

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has released a guide on how companies can report an employee absconding from work through their website.

Absconding is when an employee has been absent from work for more than seven days without the employer being notified of that employee’s whereabouts and without being able to contact him or her.

According to MoHRE, employers can report absconding through their online service. First, companies need to log in to MoHRE’s website and choose absconding from the labor disputes list.

Then, the company code needs to be put in, after which the card number and the unified number (if available) are to be entered. The concerned person can then be selected.

The employee’s information should be provided next to verifying the e-signature preference. Fill in the required fields in the Resident File Number and then input the applicant’s information. Lastly, review the application and click “Pay” to submit.

The applicant will receive a notification upon completion of the request. Applications can then be followed up via the Ministry’s website and Smart App, or by contacting its call center at 600590000 or Chatbot service.