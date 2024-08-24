Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW Secretary assures OFWs in Lebanon: Gov’t ready to assist if crisis escalates

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac has assured OFWs in Lebanon that the agency is prepared to assist them if the situation in the country worsens.

“We continue to monitor the situation. There are crisis plans that are in place and ready to be implemented should the situation worsen. But for now, the call is for our workers to come home,” Cacdac said in an interview.

The DMW Secretary also stated that a whole-of-government approach will be conducted to assist returning OFWs.

“Since October last year, the President has already directed us to open up the lines of communication as well as our repatriation services,” he added.

Prior to their repatriation, the agency has also prepared shelters for OFWs for in-country evacuation.

“We stand ready as directed by the President. Not just there, but even here — we will receive them in a whole-of-government team designated by the President to do so,” Cacdac said.

 

 

