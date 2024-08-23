Dubai Metro extends its service hours this weekend

Are you going to spend quality time with loved ones in Dubai this weekend?

Then you’re in for some good news! Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) is extending their operating hours on specific Dubai metro stations for a certain period.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), RTA wrote: “Arriving in #Dubai this weekend?”

“#RTA is committed to ensuring smooth travel by extending the operating hours of #DubaiMetro between Centrepoint and GGICO stations from 5:00 AM to 2:00 AM (the next day) on August 22 to 24, and from 8:00 AM to 2:00 AM (the next day) on Sunday, August 25. #YourComfortMatters,” it said.

Dubai RTA is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary. In another post following their announcement to extend their service hours, RTA wrote: “#DubaiMetro turns 15.”

“Over the years, it has transformed daily commutes and connected communities, redefining travel across the #Dubai Emirate and becoming commuters’ favorite #PublicTransport mode,” it added.

“Join #RTA in celebrating Dubai Metro’s 15th anniversary as we move forward together,” RTA concluded.

All in all, this is a win for every commuter. Here’s to 15 years of progress—Happy anniversary, RTA!