Dubai Metro extends its service hours this weekend

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino8 mins ago

Are you going to spend quality time with loved ones in Dubai this weekend?

Then you’re in for some good news! Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) is extending their operating hours on specific Dubai metro stations for a certain period.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), RTA wrote: “Arriving in #Dubai this weekend?”

“#RTA is committed to ensuring smooth travel by extending the operating hours of #DubaiMetro between Centrepoint and GGICO stations from 5:00 AM to 2:00 AM (the next day) on August 22 to 24, and from 8:00 AM to 2:00 AM (the next day) on Sunday, August 25. #YourComfortMatters,” it said.

Dubai RTA is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary. In another post following their announcement to extend their service hours, RTA wrote: “#DubaiMetro turns 15.”

“Over the years, it has transformed daily commutes and connected communities, redefining travel across the #Dubai Emirate and becoming commuters’ favorite #PublicTransport mode,” it added.

“Join #RTA in celebrating Dubai Metro’s 15th anniversary as we move forward together,” RTA concluded.

All in all, this is a win for every commuter. Here’s to 15 years of progress—Happy anniversary, RTA!

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

