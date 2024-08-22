UAE’s longest mountain trail now finished

Mountain hikers and cyclers, are you ready for the UAE’s longest mountain trail?

Recently, Dubai Municipality has completed building the UAE’s longest mountain trail in Hatta. It has 21 cycling routes spanning 53 kilometers, 17 walking trails across 33 kilometers, nine wooden bridges, and 14 rest stops and service facilities.

If you are a beginner to hiking and cycling, don’t worry. There are various levels of difficulty, so you know which is the right path for you.

Overall, there are four colors to measure the difficulty of your trails, such as:

Green – four tracks for cycling and four for walking

Blue – six tracks for cycling and three for walking

Red – eight routes for cycling and six for walking

Black – three trails for cycling and four for walking

The Hatta Mountain Trails was initiated to establish the place as a leading tourist destination in the region.

According to Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, the UAE’s longest mountain trail meets the highest health and safety standards.

Moreover, he revealed that they are positioning the place as the most active and healthy city in the world. “Our ambition is to implement initiatives that serve the Hatta area, establishing it as a leading tourist destination for residents and tourists,” Al Hajri said.

During the project’s first phase, Dubai Municipality successfully executed a comprehensive development plan within just 10 months. The work involved expanding and maintaining existing hiking and mountain bike trails as well as stabilizing the soil in the area to improve the user experience. Moreover, they maintained and replaced all existing bridges.

Meanwhile, the second phase included adding rest stops and service facilities along the trails. In total, they installed 176 signposts and 650 directional signs for a safer and better experience for all cyclists.

The Hatta Mountain Trails passes through various terrains and landscapes, including rugged peaks, valleys, mountains, rocky paths, and more.

While these trails will definitely get your heart racing and your sweat pouring, the breathtaking panoramic views make every step worthwhile for outdoor enthusiasts.