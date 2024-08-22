FAHR: Flexible work hours for some federal workers on first day of school

Parents who are working in some federal government entities will be able to enjoy flexible work hours on the first day of school.

The official account on X (formerly Twitter) for The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced the “Back to School” policy on their social media account.

According to the post, this move will allow parents working in the federal government to accompany their children to schools and nurseries at the beginning of the new school year.

الهيئة تصدر تعميماً لكافة الوزارات والجهات الاتحادية في الدولة، بشأن سياسة “العودة إلى المدارس”، وذلك للسماح للآباء والأمهات العاملين في الحكومة الاتحادية، مع بداية العام الدراسي الجديد، بمرافقة أطفالهم إلى المدارس والحضانات في بداية مشوارهم الدراسي. pic.twitter.com/SrQoxUJhMb — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) August 22, 2024

According to FAHR, the time given to the parents to accompany their children to school and nurseries should not exceed three hours. A parent can use all their benefit hours all at once or divide them into morning and evening periods.

Moreover, the flexible hours would be applied to important events throughout the year, such as graduation ceremonies, parent-teacher ceremonies, and other activities related to their children.

However, every school may have its different curriculum. Therefore, employees must ensure they take note of the difference in the starting days of school.