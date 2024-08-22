400 scammers caught: Errors lead to salary deductions, they reveal

At least 400 employees running scams were found in a building in Parañaque City.

They also revealed a startling detail: they face salary deductions if they make mistakes in their work.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, the Regional Intelligence Division-National Capital Region Police Office (RID-NCRPO) served a search warrant from the Manila RTC Branch 24 due to the illegal company’s “computer-related fraud”.

“Since na bago po ako rito, may nag-eexplain sa amin na isang recruiter and then ‘yong nangyayari po, makakakuha kami ng malaking sahod daw pero kapag may nagawa po kaming isang pagkakamali, ikakaltas daw po ‘yon sa sahod,” one employee said.

RID-NCRPO worked closely with the Parañaque City Police, the Anti-Cybercrime Group, and representatives from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), to investigate the scam hub.

At 2 AM, the authorities raided the ninth floor of the building, which seemed like a homelike workspace and fashion designer office. Little did unsuspecting customers know that this place was teeming with scam employees.

The scammers supposedly use special software and poser accounts to gain their clients’ trust. They also use fake arrangements as a background to deceive their victims during video calls.

Once they have gained their client’s trust, they will eventually invite them to invest in their cryptocurrency exchange platform. “Tapos ‘pag nag-invest po sila, papapasukin lang po namin sila ng pera tapos hindi sila nakaka-withdraw,” said one 24-year-old employee who was involved in the scam.

They also use love scams to lure in various victims, especially foreign nationals.