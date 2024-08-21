Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Elon Musk teases possibility of SpaceX Spaceport in Dubai

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: Elon Musk, Hassan Sajwani

Dubai, a lively city in the United Arab Emirates, is known for its modern technology and big dreams. It’s a place where even the wildest ideas can come true.

So, what happens when someone online suggests building a SpaceX spaceport in this exciting city?

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, takes notice.

A famous Emirati figure, Hassan Sajwani, teased the idea of Dubai having its very own SpaceX Spaceport on X (formerly Twitter):

“Imagine a SpaceX Spaceport in Dubai,” Sajwani tweeted, along with an AI-generated image of a futuristic airport with spacecraft hovering in the sky.

Out of nowhere, Musk tweeted a reply that piqued everyone’s curiosity and excitement.

“Might happen one day,” Musk replied.

Numerous netizens commented on Musk’s reply. One said, “Now that is something to look forward to.”

Others suggested what to add if this project becomes a reality. “I propose a spaceport + hotel with evtol transfer and a floating landing pad with carousel launch capability,” one netizen wrote.

This is not the only time Musk responded to Sajwani’s posts related to Dubai. On August 14, Sajwani tweeted a beautiful photo of Dubai’s city skyscrapers and tall buildings with the golden sky as its backdrop.

“Good morning Dubai,” Sajwani tweeted before replying another tweet: “Note: this is not an AI-generated image… This is real.”

Musk was quick to pay attention and praised the city for its beauty by his response on the tweet: “Beautiful city.”

With these several exchanges of tweets, who knows what could happen? Musk has praised Dubai’s beauty and hinted at what the city’s future could hold. Maybe, one day, Dubai will have its very own SpaceX spaceport.

