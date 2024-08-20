UAE Ambassador in Manila seeks stronger ties with PH on 50th bilateral relations anniversary

UAE Ambassador in Manila His Excellency Mohamed Alqattam Alzaabi is looking forward to a stronger partnership and more cultural exchange with the Philippines on the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

The ambassador also emphasized the stronger ties between the UAE and the Philippines through the contributions of overseas Filipino workers.

“Our people-to-people ties are growing ever stronger with hundreds of thousands of people of the Philippines regarding the UAE as their second home and making a valuable contribution across different fields,” HE Alzaabi said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“We look forward to more cultural exchange in the near future, further enhancing our mutual understanding and cooperation,” he added.

HE Alzaabi also shared in his post the recent high-level engagements of the UAE and the Philippines, such as the visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Manila and First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos’ visit to the UAE.

These engagements have further strengthened the bonds between the two countries, he added.

“Remarkably, we are celebrating five decades of bilateral relations and have attained unresented levels and continue to advance across various sectors,” HE Alzaabi said.