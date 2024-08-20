RTA organizes training course for over 500 bus drivers

Dubai’s roads have always been navigated by highly trained bus drivers, but their skills are set to be further enhanced through the training course provided by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently.

RTA has partnered with Dubai Police General Headquarters in organizing a driver education initiative that benefited 550 public bus drivers from RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

This intensive five-day training, held in Al Aweer’s RTA bus shelter, focused on measures to reduce traffic accidents, improve awareness of traffic rules, introduce the latest traffic laws and regulations, and develop driving skills, especially regarding defensive driving and dealing with emergency road situations.

#RTA and Dubai Police recently organised an intensive five-day awareness training course for 550 bus drivers from RTA’s Public Transport Agency at RTA’s Bus Depot of Al Awir, as part of the ongoing collaboration between the two strategic partners, toward raising traffic safety in… pic.twitter.com/Pd3DcqYass — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 19, 2024

“The strategic partnership and distinguished relationship between the Authority and the police have contributed to raising the level of coordination and joint work, achieving the objectives of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy, reducing the rate of traffic accident deaths, and also contributing to securing various means of public transportation affiliated with the Authority,” Nabil Yousef Al Ali, director of Drivers Affairs Department at RTA Public Transport Agency, said.

Brigadier Omar bin Hammad, director of Al Rafaa Police Station, emphasized that traffic safety is the responsibility of all road users.

He also said that this training contributes to raising the level of awareness of public bus drivers in important legal aspects, in addition to enhancing traffic culture through the exchange of knowledge, experiences and best practices in terms of bus driving and safe handling of passengers, among others.