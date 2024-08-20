CA approves Hans Cacdac’s appointment as DMW secretary

The Commission on Appointments (CA) has officially confirmed the ad interim appointment of Hans Leo Cacdac as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) secretary.

The recommendation to appoint Cacdac as the DMW secretary was approved on Tuesday by the CA Committee on Labor, Employment, Social Welfare, and Migrant Workers, chaired by Rep. Mercedes Alvarez.

The decision came after several lawmakers deliberated on his achievements and qualifications in serving and protecting the welfare of overseas Filipino workers.

“His vast understanding of labor and migration policies, coupled with his passion for serving our kababayans here and abroad, is truly worthy of admiration by everyone in the service,” Senator Grace Poe, one of the lawmakers who expressed their trust in Cacdac, said during the plenary session.

Cacdac previously led the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Cacdac as the DMW secretary in April this year.

The confirmation was deferred in May after SAGIP Party-List Representative Rodante Marcoleta made the motion to suspend the deliberations, citing a “lack of material time” to further discuss some concerns about Cacdac’s appointment.

Before officially becoming the DMW chief, Cacdac served as the agency’s officer-in-charge, succeeding Susan “Toots” Ople, who led the department until her passing in August 2023 due to breast cancer.