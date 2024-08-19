UAE successfully launches its first SAR satellite into orbit

The United Arab Emirates has reached a significant milestone as it successfully launched its first Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite into orbit on August 16, 2024.

The SAR satellite was launched via integrator Exolaunch and lifted off aboard SpaceX’s Transporter 11 rideshare from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA.

Using an active sensing system that sends signals to the Earth’s surface, this satellite can convert the reflections into high-resolution images.

Unlike traditional optical satellites, SAR can capture images both day and night, in any weather, without relying too much on sunlight. Its radar antenna covers larger areas and provides higher-resolution images of smaller regions.

The SAR satellite will revisit the Middle East more frequently, allowing the country to deliver near real-time, high-definition images of on-the-ground conditions across the region and beyond. This device will significantly contribute to the UAE’s ability to provide timely and accurate geospatial insights, which is crucial for disaster management, maritime surveillance, and smart mobility.

Thanks to this SAR satellite, the UAE can bolster its Earth Observation capabilities.

According to reports, the SAR satellite has already established communication, and early routine operations are underway.

Behind the success of this project is Bayanat AI PLC, a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, collaborating with Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, and with ICEYE, a pioneer in SAR satellite operations for earth observation, persistent monitoring, and natural catastrophe solutions.

This satellite is the latest achievement from the ongoing partnership between Bayanat, Yahsat, and ICEYE.