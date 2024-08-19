Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PHIVOLCS issues volcanic smog advisory over Taal

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has observed vog or volcanic smog from Taal Volcano in the past 24 hours.

PHIVOLCS said the vog is composed of sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas and other volcanic gases which mix with atmospheric oxygen, moisture, dust, and sunlight.

State volcanologists warned the public to limit exposure to vog and wear protection such as N95 masks.

Classes in some areas in Calabarzon were suspended on Monday due to the vog.

3,355 tons of sulfur dioxide emission was also detected on August 15 and an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Main Crater Lake was observed according to PHIVOLCS.

No volcanic earthquake was detected in the past 24 hours, PHIVOLCS said.

Alert Level 1 is maintained over Taal Volcano in Batangas, which means there is low-level unrest.

“Under Level 1, the possible hazards are steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas,” the agency said.

