PH vessels collide with China Coast Guard ships in West PH Sea

The Philippine government slammed the unlawful and aggressive maneuvers from Chinese Coast Guard vessels while two Philippine vessels are en route to Patag and Lawak Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

“These dangerous maneuvers resulted in collisions, causing structural damage to both PCG vessels,” the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea said in a statement.

The task force said BRP Cape Engaño was subjected to aggressive maneuvers by CCGV-3104 southeast of Escoda Shoal.

“This resulted in a collision with the starboard beam of the vessel, creating a hole on the deck with an approximate diameter of 5 inches,” it added.

Another incident took place with BRP Bagacay approximately 21.3 nautical miles southeast of Escoda Shoal—was rammed twice on both her port and starboard sides by CCGV 21551, leading to minor structural damage.

Despite these incidents, both PCG vessels remain committed to and shall proceed with their mission of delivering essential supplies to personnel stationed on Patag and Lawak Islands.

“The PCG stands firm in its responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our maritime domain while addressing any threats to our national interests,” the task force added.