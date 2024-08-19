JUST IN: Alice Guo no longer in PH – Hontiveros

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has left the country, Senator Risa Hontiveros said in a privileged speech on Monday, August 19.

Hontiveros presented a document showing that Guo departed on the night of July 17 and arrived in Malaysia on the 18th.

“But I am now in receipt of information that in fact this person was already out of the country on July 18, 2024 to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Ipapakita ko po ang dokumentong ito, bilang patunay na pumasok sa Malaysia si Alice Guo. Siya po ay pumasok ng 12:17:13 military time ng July 18, kaya ibig sabihin umalis siya ng Pilipinas sa gabi ng July 17,” Hontiveros said in a speech.

The lawmaker said that Guo even went to Singapore and even reunited with her family.

“Ayon sa aking isa pang source, Mr. president, tumuloy si Alice Guo sa Singapore, kung saan nag tagpo tagpo sila ng kanyang magulang na sina Lin Wen Yi at Guo JianZhong. The couple flew in from China on July 28, 2024. Mistulang reunion sila doon kasama sina Wesley Guo at si Cassandra Ong,” she said.

Hontiveros said authorities who allowed Guo to leave should be investigated.

“Mr. President, who allowed this travesty to happen? Sino ang may kagagawan nito? Hindi makakaalis si Alice Guo kung walang tumulong sa kanya na mga opisyales ng pamahalaan. Para tayong ginisa sa sarili nating mantika. I have always believed that legislative hearings are policy-driven kaya noong nag announce na ng ban ang Pangulo, sabi ko, we have done our jobs, let law enforcement take the lead,” Hontiveros said.

“Pero paano kung ang law enforcement mismo ang kelangan imbestigahan? What if they dropped the ball? Paano kung sila ang dapat managot? Nangako ang BI sa akin at sa Senate President Pro Tempore na hindi nila hahayaan si Guo Hua Ping na makaalis sa Pilipinas, eh yun pala ay wala na talaga siya,” she added.