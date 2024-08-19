Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar clarifies absence at PH Olympians’ homecoming: I was not informed

Filipino Olympian and gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar has spoken out about her absence during the homecoming events of the athletes from the Paris Olympics.

Ruivivar, along with gymnasts Aleah Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo, and golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardin, missed the Olympic heroes’ welcome celebration at the Malacañang, where the athletes received cash incentives and were welcomed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. They also missed the grand parade in Manila.

“I truly wish from the bottom of my heart that I could have attended and been part of this event, but unfortunately I was never informed that I was invited or presented with the opportunity to go,” the artistic gymnast wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi Jung-Ruivivar (@levijungruivivar)

Ruivivar said she asked Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion about the event, but was informed that only the Olympic medalists would be attending.

She added that she was surprised after seeing all the Olympians being welcomed by Marcos and participating in the parade.

“I was really hurt considering this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I missed out on. I wanted to be part of the celebration with my fellow Olympians and to share in the excitement of the success of this Olympics with my country, the Philippines,” Ruivivar added.

However, she still thanked the Filipinos for supporting her throughout the competition and expressed hope to inspire the future generation of Filipina gymnasts.

“I am truly excited to continue competing for the Philippines, and I look forward to taking every opportunity to come to the Philippines and hopefully inspire the new generation of Filipina gymnasts that are the future,” she said.

Meanwhile, Carrion said she was not aware of the plans regarding the homecoming event and would be even more proud if the gymnasts attended.