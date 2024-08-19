Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW readies support for Filipinos leaving Lebanon amid looming war

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

OFWs repatriated from Lebanon (Photo courtesy: DMW/FB)

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced its readiness to support Filipinos wishing to leave Lebanon due to escalating tensions in the region.

On Saturday, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac revealed that the department is also exploring potential shelter options in Lebanon.

Earlier that day, the DMW, along with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), welcomed over a dozen repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their children at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

These workers had requested repatriation voluntarily and received immediate assistance and reintegration support upon arrival.

The repatriation efforts were coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

On Friday night, the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon issued an urgent advisory, urging Filipino citizens to leave the country immediately while the airport remains open.

The embassy emphasized the need for safety and advised nationals to evacuate to safer regions if they cannot leave Lebanon promptly.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

mcdo 1

McDonald’s UAE launches ongoing donation initiative supporting up to 3,000 patients monthly in the UAE

12 seconds ago
Ybeth Photo 18

PHIVOLCS issues volcanic smog advisory over Taal

2 mins ago
DFA logo

DFA says contingency plans in place if war breaks out in Lebanon

42 mins ago
Ybeth Photo 17

PH vessels collide with China Coast Guard ships in West PH Sea

45 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button