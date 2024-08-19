DMW readies support for Filipinos leaving Lebanon amid looming war

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced its readiness to support Filipinos wishing to leave Lebanon due to escalating tensions in the region.

On Saturday, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac revealed that the department is also exploring potential shelter options in Lebanon.

Earlier that day, the DMW, along with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), welcomed over a dozen repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their children at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

These workers had requested repatriation voluntarily and received immediate assistance and reintegration support upon arrival.

The repatriation efforts were coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

On Friday night, the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon issued an urgent advisory, urging Filipino citizens to leave the country immediately while the airport remains open.

The embassy emphasized the need for safety and advised nationals to evacuate to safer regions if they cannot leave Lebanon promptly.