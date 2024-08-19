Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

DFA says contingency plans in place if war breaks out in Lebanon

Staff Report

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that contingency measures have been prepared for Filipinos in Lebanon amid potential threats from Israel of a full-blown war.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said Alert Level 3 remains in Lebanon which means Filipinos can voluntarily submit themselves for repatriation.

Alert Level 4 is being studied which would mean mandatory evacuation once there is a “large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack” in the area.

“Mandatory kung there’s a total breakdown of peace and order. For example Gaza, giyera na eh, and we’re hoping hindi umabot do’n. Pangalawa, kailangan handa na ang mga chartered planes at mga ships. Eh hinahanap pa lang natin ‘yan ngayon,” De Vega told GMA News.

“Kapag mag-announce tayo ng Alert Level 4 tapos wala pang 1,000 ang uuwi, then it’s a failure. At saka ayaw natin magbigay ng alarmist situation kasi normal pa naman ang buhay sa Lebanon,” he added.

