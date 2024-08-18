RTA completes 20 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of 20 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery bike riders in an effort to provide a comfortable working environment and promote traffic safety on Dubai roads.

These 20 rest areas are part of a plan to establish 40 such facilities across the city.

This initiative was launched in response to the growth of the delivery sector, which now includes 2,535 companies providing delivery services and 40,088 delivery bikes in Dubai as of June, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said.

“RTA is committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for delivery drivers. This initiative aims to enhance traffic safety for all road users and achieve the targeted indicators of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy with its ‘Zero Fatalities’ vision to rank Dubai the best in the world in terms of traffic safety,” Al Tayer said.

The rest stops were implemented in key locations such as Hessa Street, Barsha Heights, Al Barsha, Al Karama, Warqat Al Buteen, Umm Suqeim (Jumeirah 3), Jumeirah (Al Wasl Road), The Greens, the Trade Centre, Rashidiya, Satwa, Nad Al Hamar, Al Nahda, Oud Metha, Arabian Ranches, International City, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Al Jaddaf, Mirdif, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Dubai Motor City, and Al Garhoud.

The rest areas are designed to minimize sunlight and provide proper insulation while maintaining visibility. They offer air-conditioned spaces with snack machines, water dispensers, and phone charging stations, accommodating up to 10 drivers.

Parking spaces are also provided for the motorcycles.