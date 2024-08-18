Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Delivery riders in UAE urged to follow safety measures

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin59 mins ago

Screengrabbed from @ADPoliceHQ/X

With the growth of delivery services across the UAE, authorities are urging riders to prioritize safety.

In a social media post, the Abu Dhabi Police have reminded delivery riders to follow key safety measures to ensure both their protection and the smooth delivery of goods.

This includes checking the bike’s overall safety, making sure the lights, both front and rear, and tires are in good condition and functioning properly.

Riders were also advised to wear a helmet and safety gear for their arms and legs to protect themselves while on the road.

Delivery riders should follow traffic rules by using designated bike lanes and parking only in approved areas.

Police also urged riders to avoid improper overtaking and sudden lane changes, reminding them to always use turn signals when switching lanes.

 

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin59 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 12

Jose Mari Chan moves to tears during ‘Christmas In Our Hearts’ performance

8 mins ago
Sulyap

Sulyap: A glimpse into Philippine culture through the celebration of the Filipino language

16 hours ago
darwin dormitorio

Father of hazing victim dies before judge verdict

19 hours ago
drugs from sharjah police

Sharjah Police uncover 22kg drug haul hidden in marble

22 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button