Delivery riders in UAE urged to follow safety measures

With the growth of delivery services across the UAE, authorities are urging riders to prioritize safety.

In a social media post, the Abu Dhabi Police have reminded delivery riders to follow key safety measures to ensure both their protection and the smooth delivery of goods.

This includes checking the bike’s overall safety, making sure the lights, both front and rear, and tires are in good condition and functioning properly.

Riders were also advised to wear a helmet and safety gear for their arms and legs to protect themselves while on the road.

Delivery riders should follow traffic rules by using designated bike lanes and parking only in approved areas.

Police also urged riders to avoid improper overtaking and sudden lane changes, reminding them to always use turn signals when switching lanes.