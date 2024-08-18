5 ways tourists can connect with Dubai Police

The Dubai Tourist Police have received more than 3,000 inquiries, comments, and suggestions from tourists since the start of the year through its five digital communication channels.

In line with this, the Dubai Police aim to further enhance their communication channels to cater to more tourists visiting the city.

Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, director of the Tourist Police Department, said that the force is committed to “engaging with international tourists to enhance their travel experiences in Dubai.”

If you’re a tourist wanting to connect with the Dubai Police, here are five options you can try:

Dubai Police Smart App: Available on iOS, Android, and Huawei systems, this app allows tourists to submit inquiries and reports conveniently through their mobile phones.

Available on iOS, Android, and Huawei systems, this app allows tourists to submit inquiries and reports conveniently through their mobile phones. Dubai Police Website: Tourists can also access the Police’s website at www.dubaipolice.gov.ae for additional communication.

Tourists can also access the Police’s website at www.dubaipolice.gov.ae for additional communication. Smart Police Stations (SPS): These self-service police stations are open 24/7, allowing tourists to submit suggestions and reports without the physical presence of a police officer.

These self-service police stations are open 24/7, allowing tourists to submit suggestions and reports without the physical presence of a police officer. 901 Call Centre: This call centre service is dedicated to non-emergency calls from tourists.

This call centre service is dedicated to non-emergency calls from tourists. Tourist Police Email: Tourists from around the world may email the Dubai Police at [email protected].

The 3,509 queries and suggestions this year, following the 7,652 interactions last year, has greatly improved the department’s ability to offer police and security services, recover lost items, and assist tourists, enhancing their overall Dubai experience, Al Jallaf said.