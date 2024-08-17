Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT ReachUAE News

Sulyap: A glimpse into Philippine culture through the celebration of the Filipino language

The Filipino culture is truly a rich blend of traditions from various ethnicities across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. This was beautifully showcased at Sulyap, a celebration of the Filipino language in the United Arab Emirates, held just in time for Buwan ng Wika—which is celebrated in the Philippines every August. This event was made possible by the Philippine Business Council (PBC) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation, Theater of Digital Arts (TODA) Dubai, and TRIBE Creatives and Comms Collective under PBC.

‘Sulyap,’ which literally translates to ‘glance,’ is a presentation of all things Filipino—from folk dances and traditional songs to spoken poetry—all woven together to tell a beautiful story.

Trixie Danielle is the storyteller for Sulyap, weaving narratives with performances from the Dubai Vocal Ensemble, United Filipino Culture and Arts, and Gino Banola. Behind the scenes, Mej Valencia designed a stunning backdrop that brought the stories to life, creating a deeply immersive experience.

The show ended with performances by PHAT G, Pam Andrea, and Angelo Aguilor, as well as a rendition of the Philippine National Anthem, Lupang Hinirang, performed by the Dubai Vocal Ensemble. All Filipino attendees stood and placed their right hand over their hearts as they respectfully observed the anthem.

His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, the Ambassador of the Philippines to the United Arab Emirates, showed his support by attending the event, along with other esteemed guests.

The storyteller concluded with the reminder that “our culture is alive, evolving, and powerful,” underscoring the essence of Sulyap and the vibrant celebration of the Filipino language

 

