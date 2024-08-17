Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA: Top up using nol App Pay app

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino14 mins ago

Picture this. You hopped on a bus, going somewhere to hang out with the gals over the weekend. As soon as the doors shut, the bus started to move. You fished your nol card from your bag and tapped it on the bus’ card reader only to hear this devastating error sound and flash on the device’s screen: Not enough value.

What would you do? Ask the driver to stop the bus and let you go? Or, you can get your phone, open your nol Pay app, and recharge your card.

Recently, RTA raised the minimum card recharge from AED 20 to AED 50 at ticket booths in metro stations on August 17, 2024. This move hopes to minimize the queues at metro stations.

So, if you want to avoid the huge minimum amount to top up your nol card, you can use RTA’s self-service machines found in the Metro stations or top it up digitally.

But if you really want to level up your commute game, why don’t you use RTA’s nol Pay app? It’s pretty easy. Here’s how:

Step 1: Open the app. Once you open it, you will see a button that says Top Up nol Card.

Step 2: Scan your card. The screen will then prompt you to scan your card, saying “Please place your physical nol card to the back of your mobile and do not remove it.” Make sure you don’t make unnecessary movements while scanning your card.

Step 3: Input amount. After scanning your card, enter the amount you wish to top up. The app will also display your remaining balance.

Step 4: Payment. Once you’ve entered the amount, proceed to payment. Simply enter your debit card details, or use Apple Pay for a quicker checkout without re-entering your card information.

How about you, ka-TFT? Do you have other ways to top up your nol card digitally?

