Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Aquino family: Changing Ninoy Aquino Day’s date won’t diminish his legacy

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal33 mins ago

The family of the late Benigno Aquino Jr., popularly known as Ninoy Aquino, has issued a statement regarding President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s decision to move the commemoration of Ninoy Aquino Day from August 21 to August 23.

In their statement, the Aquino family acknowledged that the rescheduling of the commemoration day does not change the significance of Ninoy Aquino’s legacy. “Moving a day of commemoration will not diminish the fact that Ninoy died fighting for the country and the people he so loved and his death sparked a revolution that ended Marcos Sr.’s authoritarian rule,” they stated.

This follows the recent announcement that the Philippine President has moved the commemoration date of Ninoy Aquino Day “to provide for a longer weekend, thereby promoting domestic tourism.”

The announcement of moving Ninoy Aquino Day from August 21 to August 23 has sparked a range of reactions from netizens. Some expressed frustration, with comments such as, “So hindi na holiday sa August 21?” and “Paano na mga lakad ko sa August 21? Naka-schedule na yon kasi nga Holiday.” Another user suggested, “You might want to announce it a little bit earlier next time, para naman mapaghandaan.”

Conversely, some users were pleased with the change, expressing their gratitude with comments like, “Good decision po PBBM. Thank you,” and “Thank you Mr. President Bongbong Marcos, yey family bonding.”

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal33 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

drugs from sharjah police

Sharjah Police uncover 22kg drug haul hidden in marble

28 seconds ago
Renzo and his American Bully Twinkle

Oh My Dog! Banned breeds restricted from entering the UAE

2 hours ago
abu dhabi istock 1

Abu Dhabi hogs top spot as safest city in the world

4 hours ago
rta nol card

RTA: Top up using nol App Pay app

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button