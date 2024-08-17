Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi hogs top spot as safest city in the world

Camille Quirino

Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital city, has been named the safest city in the world for the eighth consecutive year.

According to the latest Global Liveability Index from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and Numbeo’s Global Rankings for 2024, the Emirate is also the most liveable city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This only proves that the city holds its exceptional standards of safety and quality of life.

The Numbeo’s Safety Index reported the city achieved an impressive 88.2 points. Meanwhile, the Crime Index score shows that Abu Dhabi has a remarkably low 11.8.

It is not surprising to see the city as excellent in safety and quality of life. The Emirate implements effective measures to maintain public safety and its residents’ well-being.

Moreover, it has excellent healthcare and education systems, enhancing its liveability. Reports show that Abu Dhabi now has 3,323 healthcare facilities, including 67 hospitals and 1,068 pharmacies, and a huge network of 12,922 licensed doctors.

Meanwhile, Taipei is the only non-Gulf city included in the top 10 list.

See the complete list below:

1. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 88.2
2. Ajman, United Arab Emirates – 84.2
3. Doha, Qatar – 84.0
4. Taipei, Taiwan – 83.7
5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 83.6
6. Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates – 82.9
7. Muscat, Oman – 80.6
8. The Hague (Den Haag), Netherlands – 79.7
9. Munich, Germany – 79.5
10. Trondheim, Norway – 79.4

