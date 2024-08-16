UAE, PH to boost collaboration in HR and strengthen domestic worker protection

The United Arab Emirates and the Philippines are working together to improve their human resources collaboration and strengthen domestic worker protection. This was stated in a press release by the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai and the Northern Emirates on August 15, 2024, which detailed the focus of the fourth meeting of the Joint Technical Committee on Workforce and Domestic Workers, which took place in July 2024.
The discussion encompassed the improvement of labor agreements, enhancement of the rights and protections of domestic workers, and the fostering of better work conditions, all for the benefit of Overseas Filipino workers.