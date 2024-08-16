Latest NewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

TV5 denies rumors of canceling ‘Wil to Win’

Photo courtesy: Wil to Win on YT

TV5 has refuted claims that the network is eyeing to cut short its agreement with Willie Revillame’s ‘Wil to Win’ following the host’s frequent live outbursts.

“Contrary to malicious and false reports, MQuest Ventures and Mr. Willie Revillame’s long-term partnership remains steadfast, committed to spreading happiness and creating winning moments for Filipinos,” the network said.

The network even said that it will be marking the first month of its partnership with Revillame.

“MediaQuest is thrilled to celebrate the first month of ‘Wil To Win’ with Mr. Willie Revillame through WinQuest Productions, and we extend our gratitude to our advertisers and the Kapatid community across the country and the world,” it said.

Revillame draws flak online for his attitude of scolding staff on live television.

In its premiere week alone, Revillame was caught a couple of times irritated with his production staff.

“‘Wag po kayong mag-alala. Hindi po kami papayag na basta-bastang mawala ang programang ito. Maraming chismis na isang buwan na lang daw kami, hanggang December na lang—hindi ho totoo ‘yon,” said Revillame.

“Ako ang gagawa ng paraan na hindi mahinto ang programang ito para sa inyo. Basta ang gusto namin masaya kayo. Lahat ng nagagalit sa akin, nayayabangan, darating ang panahon na mamahalin niyo rin kami rito,” he noted.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

