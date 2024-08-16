PICPA Middle East Convention to be held in November 2024

As an accountant, are you looking for networking, inspiration, and learning from your peers? If so, this is the event for you.

The PICPA Middle East Convention 2024, to be held in Dubai, UAE on November 9-10 2024, is set to be a milestone for the accountant community in the Middle East.

Proudly presented by the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Dubai Chapter, this prestigious event will unite distinguished delegates from across the Middle East region.

Prepare to meet CPAs from PICPA Qatar, PICPA Bahrain, PICPA Central Region KSA, PICPA Eastern Region KSA, PICPA Western Region KSA, PICPA Oman, PICPA Abu Dhabi, PICPA Northern Emirates, with the special participation of PICPA National – Philippines.

This year’s convention will be a grand convergence of industry leaders, esteemed professionals, and key stakeholders from across the region. Themed “Values Above All: The Impact of Global Filipino Accountants”, the event promises to deliver engaging keynote speakers, renowned experts, and visionaries who will share insights on emerging trends and innovations in the accounting and finance sectors.

There will also be educational sessions you can participate in to enhance your skills, provide practical knowledge, and explore the latest advancements in accounting practices. While enjoying the event, don’t forget to look for networking opportunities. Connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential partners from across the Middle East, forging valuable relationships that could advance your career and practice.

As there will be a lot of CPAs from various places around the world attending the event, you can be sure to have an amazing cultural experience. Immerse yourself in the rich culture of Dubai with a series of social events and cultural activities that showcase the vibrant spirit of the city.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a new entrant in the field, the PICPA Middle East Convention 2024 offers a unique platform for growth and collaboration. Don’t miss this chance to be part of an event that will shape the future of accounting in the region!

Register now and be part of this landmark event. Stay tuned for more details and updates on the convention schedule, speakers, and registration information.

For more information, visit our official website https://picpadubai.org/.